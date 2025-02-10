RCS on Android soon to gain a much awaited message feature

What you need to know

The latest beta version of Google Messages showcases a new upcoming feature.

The messaging service will soon allow users to delete sent messages similar to WhatsApp.

These features would however work with the same app version or above as older versions wouldn't likely support the feature.

RCS messaging has been a convenience for every Android phone ever since the Google Messages app started pushing it. The search giant has been constantly adding new features, and the new one in the works might allow users to rely less on third-party messaging services.

A recent APK Insight from folks at 9to5Google has revealed that Google Messages, which incorporates RCS (Rich Communication Services), will likely be adding a new functionality that lets users delete sent messages forever similar to what we are used to on other messaging platforms like WhatsApp, for example.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

According to the publication, the Google Messages app in beta bearing 20250131_02_RC00 version has showcased several strings, representing multiple upcoming features that app users are likely to see. Like WhatsApp, users will be able to delete the messages they send, which further gives options like “Delete for me” and “Delete for everyone.”

These actions will reciprocate with additional relevant notes like “You deleted a message”, “Message deleted by its author” and “sender attempted to delete a message.” As mentioned, these features are quite familiar on other messaging services and it is encouraging to see RCS likely to implement them soon.

Users will have to remember that even though these features should be rolling out to the latest version of the RCS, users who are on the same version of the messaging service would be able to take full advantage of these features. For instance, if you are on the latest RCS version that supports the deleting sent messages feature, the recipient on the receiving end would still be able to see the message if the user is on the older version of the RCS service on Android phones.

It is still unclear whether this will be applicable for the iOS version of RCS, and it will only be determined when the feature rolls officially to Android devices followed by iOS devices — likely in the near future.