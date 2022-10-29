Poll: Do you plan to continue using Twitter now that Elon Musk is the owner?

After months of tumultuous back and forth between Twitter and Elon Musk, the billionaire is now officially the owner of the social media platform. Musk has been very clear about his stance on Twitter and free speech, and it appears some changes are in order now that he's taken over.



With that said, will you continue to use Twitter now that Elon Musk is the owner?

His first days as owner were pretty dramatic, to say the least. Before the deal was closed, he walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink because he wanted to "let that sink in." However, his first big act after the acquisition was completed was to fire CEO Parag Agarwal, who had only been appointed to the role for less than a year, CFO Ned Segal, and other top executives. The power move rid Musk of those he believed were not being honest with him about the number of spam bots on the platform, which has been something of a major point of contention during the months following the acquisition proposal.



The same day he posted a series of tweets such as "the bird is freed" and one outlining the reasoning behind his acquisition of the platform, saying he wants to turn it into a "digital town square" for people with different points of view. He also says that Twitter won't become a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences.

From the sounds of it, Musk could very well turn the platform into a different place. Twitter has been hard at work putting moderation policies in place to ensure users feel safe on the platform. However, it's these moderation practices that led to the banning of former president Donald Trump and the subsequent creation of Truth Social, a Twitter clone for "open, free, and honest global conversation." So far, Musk says no changes have been made to Twitter's content moderation policies.

Are you all for a Twitter free of spam bots and with freer speech? Let us know your thoughts. And for anyone looking for a way out, we can walk you through how to delete your Twitter account.