Pixel At a Glance widget picks up a useful lock screen gesture

What you need to know

At a Glance widget on Pixel phones supports swipeable cards on the lock screen.

The new ability is seen on the Android 14 Beta 4 version.

Users could swipe between weather, upcoming meetings, events, traffic, and emergency alerts on the lock screen.

Google's Pixel phones are known for their software and some exclusive features like "At a Glance." The widget that sits on the lock and home screen on a Pixel device is likely getting a new ability with Android 14.

As spotted by Android Police, recent findings from the latest Android 14 Beta 4 have opened some handy abilities to the "At a Glance" feature. The widget on the lock screen appears to be getting new swipeable cards feature that allows users to glance between weather, upcoming meetings, events, and traffic alerts. The said ability was earlier available only for the home screen widget and not on the lock screen.

(Image credit: Android Police)

The "gif" shared above perfectly illustrates how the new functionality looks on a Pixel device, like the Pixel 7a and the models released that support Always-on Display (AOD). Yet, while the new ability of the "At a Glance" feature widget is visible on the AOD screen, it is still impossible to view the swipeable cards without waking the screen, notes Android Police.

It further notes that this new ability was spotted in the Android 14 Beta 4, although it's possible it could have been included in previous builds, only to start appearing for more users now. Yet, this will be a welcome change, and we hope to witness it with the Android 14's stable release that is set to release this fall right next to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices.

As stated, "At a Glance" is one of the most useful Google Pixel features that can present information or even send alerts in case of emergency. Very recently, it made its way to Google Pixel Watch as well as a new complication on the device's watch face back in June.