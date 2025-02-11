Annoying reboot bug hits Pixel 7 owners on Android 16 beta

What you need to know

Some Pixel 7 users on Android 16 beta report device reboot issues.

Notably affected devices include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7a.

The annoying bug in Android 16 beta is causing these devices randomly reboot during voice calls, per user reports.

A Google employee has acknowledged the issue, and a fix is expected to be rolled out soon.

Google has rolled first beta of its latest Android 16 operating system over the past few weeks. Since it’s a beta, users are expected to note some bugs; however, the latest one from Pixel 7 owners indicates a major bug, which is making the devices almost unusable, per some reports.

According to recent findings by Piunikaweb, some of the Pixel 7 handsets are experiencing random reboots during voice calls who are on Android 16 beta. The Pixel 7 series devices here include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a featuring build numbers like BP22.250103.008.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The cases of random reboots during voice calls seem to be happening over the past few weeks, which is making the handset unusable for several minutes, per the shared user reports.

The issues here appear random, as some of the users note that their Pixel 7 phone kept rebooting at least four or five times out of ten calls, and mid-conversation during the call. Additionally, some devices rebooted every three to seven minutes during a call, further clearing the call log.

Some Pixel 7 users note that the bug is alarming despite being a beta version of Android 16 as it is a basic function for any Android phone. It is also believed to be frustrating for some during important calls like work or emergencies, for example.

Unfortunately, the reboot seems to occur without any relevant warning and it is also being witnessed on shorter voice calls. Thankfully, a Google employee seems to have acknowledged the issue, stating “We have shared this with our product and engineering team and will update this issue with more information as it becomes available.”

While it is encouraging to see the company quickly acknowledge the issue, it would perhaps take a while for the fix to be rolled out. Meanwhile, affected users should try rolling back to stable Android 15 builds as the bug sounds annoying, to say the least. It is also recommended to wait for the official Android 16 release or a more stable beta release — especially if you are flashing it on a primary phone.