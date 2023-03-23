Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo are making it easier to switch phones

What you need to know

Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi might have a new solution for migrating data across devices.

They are collaborating for the first time to deploy third-party app data migration.

The solution is currently limited to China.

Prominent Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are collectively working on a new method to pull Android data from their smartphones to make switching devices much more effortless.

In a new announcement post (via 9to5Google) on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Xiaomi's MIUI has stated that it is collaborating with Vivo and Oppo to bring a better replacement experience. Moving data between Android phones made by these OEM makers involves transferring system data such as photos and contacts.

Xiaomi says it is adding new support for migrating third-party application data from phones manufactured by OPPO and Vivo. MIUI has further shared some instructions on how to proceed with the migration process in the comments for the announcement post. In addition, OPPO (ColorOS) and Vivo (OriginOS) have also acknowledged their support with identical posts on Weibo.

(Image credit: MIUI/Weibo)

The process of shifting from an OPPO or Vivo device to a Xiaomi handset involves using the "Mi Replacement" feature, where users must scan the code to install the Mi Replacement on their respective devices and begin the migration. This sounds similar to what OnePlus did with its OnePlus Switch app, which also helped Android devices to migrate data to a new OnePlus device.

It looks like OPPO phones will utilize a "Huantai Mobile Moving - Replacement Assistant" app when moving to one of its phones, while Vivo requires the phones to have the latest version of "mutual transfer," which can be found in their app stores.

Phone-switching apps primarily transfer photos, contacts, and videos from one device to another. Apps can be moved from phone to phone, but transferring third-party app data, such as from messaging apps, is another thing altogether. WhatsApp, for example, lets users save chat data in the cloud with Google Drive to help move from one phone to another. However, the new trio is aiming to make switching phones a much more seamless process.

The collaboration sounds like a promising alternative to the currently available methods, although it's currently limited to China.