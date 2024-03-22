OnePlus 9 series and 8T get their last Android version updates

What you need to know

OnePlus is reportedly rolling out Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 updates to older flagships.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, alongside the 8T running on T-Mobile, are getting the latest OTA update.

It brings Android 14, January 5, 2024 security patch, and general bug fixes.

If you are still a OnePlus 9 series or a OnePlus 8T user in the U.S., you may likely see a new OTA update on your device that brings the latest Android 14 version.

Android Authority notes that the company has started rolling out new updates to the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T in the U.S. These devices on the T-Mobile network will likely receive the OxygenOS 14 update soon, as some users already see the OTA updates.

Per the screenshots shared on Android Authority, the OnePlus 8T running on T-Mobile received the new OxygenOS 14 update with KB2007_14.0.0.300(EX01) version, while the OnePlus 9 received the LE2117_14.0.0.212(EX01) firmware update. Both include the Android 14 update (codenamed Android OS U). Additionally, the update also brings the January 5, 2024 update, along with some general bug fixes.

As per the promise made by the company during the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series launch, the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro will not be seeing the next Android version after the newest Android 14 update. However, security updates are likely to continue for a few more months.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

While the latest Android 14 version is currently seen on T-Mobile, the OnePlus 9 series, and the OnePlus 8T, the unlocked version of these handsets has already received the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 in previous weeks, notes Android Authority.

Unlike the current lot, the previous OnePlus flagship models were promised limited Android version updates. The OnePlus 11 was promised four Android versions and five security updates, and the most recent OnePlus 12 also followed the same update cycle as the predecessor model.

Overall, it is encouraging to see OnePlus keeping up to its promise and giving older OnePlus devices a fresh experience with the latest update rollout.