OnePlus 12R gains Magic Eraser look-alike with new OxygenOS 14 update

What you need to know

OnePlus is bringing OxygenOS 14.0.0.505 update for Indian OnePlus 12R users.

It brings an object/person removal tool similar to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12.

The update is incremental, with a broader rollout expected in the next few days.

OnePlus is rolling out a new April 2024 update for the OnePlus 12R for the Indian region. The changelog of the latest firmware indicates that it is bringing the unwanted object removal or people tool for the photos captured on the device.

In the accompanying community post, OnePlus shared the firmware details for the OnePlus 12R, dubbed OxygenOS 14.0.0.505 version. It is currently rolling out to the Indian OnePlus 12R users in batches. The prominent aspect of the latest update is the AIGC Remover, which was earlier available for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 11 users.

The latest feature on the OnePlus 12R will allow users to "remove unwanted objects or people and make your photos look cleaner." It sounds and works very similar to Google's Magic Eraser feature, which has been available for Pixel phones for a while now.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently announced a new Pixel-inspired AI feature dubbed AI Eraser, which lets users substitute unwanted objects in a photo. The AI Eraser is available for the company's prominent handsets, such as the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, and the Nord CE 4.

The other highlights from the changelog comprise the ability to create photo collages without frames in photos. A new nifty shortcut has been added to turn on the flashlight by pressing the Volume Down rocker on the OnePlus 12R for a long time. Users can also adjust volumes for apps individually with a new "app-specific" feature added with the update.

There are several other improvements included with the latest update, which are per the changelog:

Improves the volume bar's design for ease of use and visual consistency.

Improves the touch control experience in certain scenarios.

Improves the compatibility of USB connections between phones and cars, and phones and PCs.

Improves system stability.

As mentioned, the rollout is incremental and for the Indian region. The broader rollout is expected in the next few days, notes OnePlus.