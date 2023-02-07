Major update lets Telegram users automatically translate entire chats in real time

What you need to know

Telegram released its first update of the year with 10 new features.

Users can set animated stickers or emojis as profile pictures.

Telegram Premium users get a chat translation option with the new update.

Telegram recently received a significant first update of the year, bringing 10 new features tailored for premium subscribers and general users of the messaging platform.

One of the primary ones is the Profile Picture maker, with which Telegram users can employ any sticker or an animated emoji as a display picture with the new update. Users can further set their preferred display images from the contact's edit option, including stickers and emojis for their respective contacts.

Speaking of emojis, the new update brings emoji categories and sticker categories, which can be used in reactions and statuses and can be found through your device's keyboard by clicking the emoji icon.

(Image credit: Telegram)

In addition, the messaging platform is bringing ten new custom emoji packs from Telegram artists. Similarly, its animators have also created new interactive versions of Unicorn, See-No-Evil Monkey, Pill, Heart with Arrow, and Hear-No-Evil Monkey emojis with the latest update.

Telegram also gets a new means to check your app's data and storage utilization, including Wi-Fi/mobile data and onboard storage. Users can now view them in pie-charts format and check each individual user's or group's data utilization through Settings.

The messaging platform also adds an auto-download media option for chats, which helps users optimize their storage accordingly. This works very similarly to what we have witnessed in competitive messaging apps like WhatsApp. Further, the feature also has exceptions so that users can have complete control over what media they want to be downloaded on their devices.

(Image credit: Telegram)

There are new Granular Media Permissions that give admins the ability on what kind of media is allowed in groups or channels. They include photos, voice recordings, videos, files, and music, amongst others.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Bot accounts can now be sorted under predefined criteria as the new update allows bot developers to help choose with a new special button.

"Bot developers can add special buttons which help users select groups, channels or people that meet predefined criteria," Telegram indicates in its announcement blog post.

Further, Android device owners can quickly log back into their Telegram account with their Google ID with the new update. This works similarly for iPhone users who log in with their Apple IDs. It eliminates the need for an SMS code; however, if users have their two-factor authentication enabled, they must go through the previous familiar process.

For Telegram Premium account holders, the new update brings an ability to translate entire chats, groups, and channels in real time. They can now utilize a new translate bar at the top, which pops up whenever users' non-native language appears in the aforementioned conversations.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Lastly, Telegram is offering 40% off on its annual Premium subscription (provided they opt for a year plan), which translates to $39.99 per year instead of $59.99/per year.