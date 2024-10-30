Netflix now has a seamless way for you to revisit and share your favorite scenes

What you need to know

Netflix’s new "Moments" feature lets you easily capture and share favorite scenes from shows and movies.

Saved clips go to your "My Netflix" tab for easy rewatching, and you can share them on social media with a link to view the scene in the Netflix app.

It's available now on iOS globally, with an Android launch coming soon.

Netflix is rolling out a new feature that lets you capture and share your favorite scenes from all kinds of shows and movies, so you'll never have to struggle to explain that epic moment without a clip.

This week, the streaming platform launched "Moments," a new feature for its mobile app that lets you capture and save your favorite scenes from a huge selection of shows and movies. Right now, it's available worldwide on iOS, with an Android version coming in the next few weeks.

Your saved clips land in the "My Netflix" tab, making it super easy to relive your favorite moments whenever you want. Plus, sharing them on social media like Facebook and Instagram is a breeze.

While you can share favorite scenes with friends and followers, the clip itself won’t play directly on social media platforms. Instead, your post acts as a link, sending viewers straight to that exact scene in their own Netflix app.

To save a standout scene, simply tap the screen while watching on Netflix, then select "Moments." This pulls up options to save that exact moment, revisit any clips you’ve already saved from the same show or movie, and instantly share or copy a link for easy sharing.

For ages, fans have had to make do with screenshots or screen recordings to share favorite Netflix moments, but the platform's limits on these methods made it tricky. The same is true for many of our beloved streaming services. Now, “Moments” is the perfect fix—an official, easy way to legally share those standout moments with others.

Moments gives plenty of room for saving your favorite scenes, though the number of clips you can save depends on the content length. According to Netflix spokesperson Dorian Rosenberg (via The Verge), most users will have more than enough space to save Moments from different shows and movies without hitting any limits.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix has hinted that the new feature might expand soon, "offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature."