Motorola's Smart Connect gains a touch of AI for better cross-device management

What you need to know

Smart Connect, used by nine million monthly active users, is getting new updates.

The Smart Connect gets a new customizable dashboard alongside third-party integration that lets more Android users experience the feature.

The aim of the new AI features incorporation is to retrieve information in seconds, further saving consumers time and energy.

Smart Connect is a cross-device management solution that works seamlessly between Motorola and Lenovo devices, which is now getting new updates alongside some useful AI features.

The company has announced that Smart Connect will be receiving new features in the coming weeks that include a redesigned dashboard, third-party integration, and a couple of AI-powered features. While select Motorola and Lenovo users can download the update through Google Play Store, Windows PC users (Windows 10 and above) can get it through the Microsoft Store.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Smart Connect's new customized dashboard, now showcases users' compatible devices including Moto Tag, Moto Buds, Lenovo Tabs, and PCs. The company notes that this should help users manage, add, or disconnect devices easily and also check their battery life. Third-party integration with the latest update will also allow more Android users to experience the benefits of Smart Connect features.

Other than cross-device integration and file management, the Smart Connect feature will now have a boost of Moto AI to elevate the experience. For instance, with a quick voice or text command, users will be able to cast their phone's content to TV, PC, or a tablet — during a presentation, for example.

(Image credit: Motorola)

AI Search further allows users to utilize natural language to roll out some basic tasks, like bringing out documents from their tablet, like a bank statement, rental agreement, or a hotel bill stored on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus tablet, the company explains in a shared press release.

"Say a user is returning from a weeklong business trip and needs to submit their expense report. They can forget about manually sorting through various folders or files. Instead, they simply ask Smart Connect to “grab my restaurant receipts” in a natural way, as if they were speaking to a friend."

The aim is to retrieve information in seconds, further saving consumers time and energy. It is good to see Smart Connect gaining AI benefits alongside its core features like Miracast display connectivity, Smart Clipboard, and App Streaming, which is believed to be utilized by over nine million monthly users.