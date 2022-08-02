Microsoft Outlook gets a Lite touch for lower-end Android phones

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced its Outlook Lite app for Android.

The lite app was designed with lower-end Android phones in mind, such as those with only 1GB RAM.

The app will support Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

Microsoft Outlook Lite is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Microsoft Outlook receives a Lite version for its Android app users. The tech giant announced (opens in new tab) the new Outlook Lite early this week as the company looks to provide an easier experience for Android users. Microsoft says the purpose of the new Outlook Lite is to "empower more individuals, schools, universities, and small businesses."

We first caught wind of Microsft working on a faster Outlook version for Android in July. It was then we learned Microsoft would have cheap Android phones in mind when developing and rolling out the lite version of Outlook.

Microsoft says Outlook Lite brings all the core features of Outlook, giving you tools to access your emails, calendar, and contacts. The app looks to provide faster performance without taking up much phone space. Outlook Lite is only 5MB in size and is apparently optimized to perform well even on Android phones with only 1GB RAM. The app also won't be so heavy on your phone's battery as it will apparently use minimal resources.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The company behind Outlook Lite even says the app will work well on all networks,, including 2G and 3G networks. Outlook Lite also has a revamped navigation bar at the bottom, which will display options to get to your email, calendar, and people (contacts).

Microsoft Outlook Lite began its slow rollout in July but is now more widely available in countries around the world. The company said the app is available now in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela, with support for more countries "in the future." The app supports Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

While a Outlook Lite app is typically designed with cheaper Android phones in mind, it will also work fine on the best Android devices.