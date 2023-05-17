MediaTek rumored to bring Nvidia GPUs to future chips

What you need to know

MediaTek and Nvidia are likely to bring a new mobile SoC next year.

It is said to be a flagship SoC, which features advanced Nvidia GPU prowess.

The partnership will also include the development of chips for WOA notebooks.

MediaTek is reportedly working on a new-gen processor for mobile in partnership with Nvidia. The new processor is said to be a flagship-level chipset, which incorporates Nvidia’s GPU.

According to DIGITIMES Asia, the top-tier processor is gearing up to power mobile handsets, which we expect may include future Android phones, bringing enhanced AI and gaming functionalities.

Alongside bringing the top-tier SoCs, the co-development between MediaTek and Nvidia will also develop WOA (Windows on ARM) platform products for notebook applications, industry sources familiar with the matter have reportedly stated to DIGITIMES Asia.

The WOA products will also incorporate GPUs made by Nvidia and its AI technologies, and the partnership between the companies is to enter into the notebooks business next to SoCs with the same GPU and AI enhancements for mobile.

The approach of collaboration between companies is not new to the industry, even though they haven’t gone official yet. Samsung partnered (opens in new tab) with AMD to bring the latter’s GPU prowess to the Korean manufacturer’s Exynos chipsets. They entered a multi-year agreement to bring high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics to the portfolio of Exynos mobile platforms.

Such collaborations will bring enhancements to mobile gaming experiences. For instance, the Samsung AMD partnership has brought ray tracing capability to mobile SoCs. Similar exciting capabilities are also expected with the rumored MediaTek and Nvidia collaboration.

In addition to the mobile SoCs, the WOA platform products co-developed by MediaTek and Nvidia are likely to enhance the chipset maker’s presence in the mid-range to high-end notebooks and make entry-level Chromebooks, notes DIGITIMES Asia report.

Similarly, Nvidia is also expected to see performance improvements towards the end of the year as GPU manufacturing is likely to increase as part of seasonal demand in the gaming segment, the report added.