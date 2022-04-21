Instagram's new ranking system prioritizes original content

What you need to know

Instagram has tweaked its ranking algorithm to give more exposure to original content creators.

The service has also expanded the ability to add product tags in Feed posts to everyone in the U.S.

People tags have been improved to display a user's profession when they're tagged in other posts.

Instagram's updated algorithm is a nightmare for aggregator accounts. The social media service has introduced a new ranking system that prioritizes creators of original content over reposted videos from other platforms such as TikTok.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has announced the new change on Twitter. He said the latest change "is specifically focused on the idea of originality."

"Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve," Mosseri said in a tweet.

(Image credit: Future)

The ranking change will highlight original posts more than ripped-off videos. In theory, this should increase the visibility of original content in Instagram feeds and Reels.

"If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else," Mosseri explained. "We’re going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content."

The updated algorithm is an extension of Instagram's efforts to discourage the sharing of reposted videos from other apps, including TikTok. As a result, its algorithms will watch out for third-party watermarks and demote those videos in places like the Reels tab.

It's the latest change to the Meta-owned platform's algorithm following the return of chronological feeds in March.

Instagram has also improved people tags. While users have long been able to tag people in their posts, only their account names appear in the tags. Account owners can now edit their profiles and add categories based on their activities or profession. These categories will then appear in other posts where they have been tagged.

Additionally, product tags in Feed posts are now available to everyone in the United States, after previously being restricted to creators and brands. According to Mosseri, the new feature is intended to help drive traffic to a business or creator that you support.

Mosseri said these new "hidden gems" are meant to give credit to those who deserve it.