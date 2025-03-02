Google Messages is the default SMS app for most Android phones, including even the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. It's packed full of neat features, including RCS chats and Gemini integration. However, it's the simple things that can really improve your time using Google Messages. One of those simple, handy features in Google Messages you may not have known about is auto-deletion for one-time passwords (OTPs).

No matter how many passkeys or authentication apps you use, chances are, you still run into two-factor authentication codes often. Those are the usually four or six-digit OTPs that help you sign into an online account or service. They're used immediately, but continue to clog up your inbox unless you delete them manually. That is, unless you set up Google Messages to trash them automatically using the steps below.

OTPs, and why you'd want to delete them

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The fact of the matter is, usernames and passwords aren't enough to keep your online accounts secure. That's why many online services require two-factor authentication (2FA) for extra security. The best forms of 2FA include unique QR codes or authentication apps, but the far-and-away most common form of 2FA is SMS authentication. In other words, SMS authentication is when you get a text including a code that will help you log in and verify it's really you.

That code is otherwise known as a one-time password (OTPs). Despite being incredibly common, there are a few problems with OTPs sent over SMS. Most annoyingly, they clog up your Google Messages conversation list. You can manually delete them like any other text message, but the smarter way is to enable auto-deletion of OTPs in your Google Messages settings.

How to automatically delete OTPs in Google Messages

Google Messages includes a handy setting that deletes your current and future OTPs after 24 hours. Considering most OTPs expire within an hour or less, it's essentially a no-brainer. Here's how to turn it on:

1. Open the Google Messages app.

2. Tap your profile picture, then press Messages settings.

3. Find Message organization, and tap it.

4. Tap the toggle beside Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours.

(Image credit: Future)

After that, your current OTPs that are more than a day old will be deleted immediately, and all future ones will be trashed after 24 hours.

Google Messages is packed full of features

All it takes is one toggle to make your Google Messages conversation lists a lot cleaner. While Google wants to move away from SMS verification codes, they're here to stay for a ton of online sites, platforms, and services. That's why Google Messages' auto-deletion of OTPs is incredibly useful, and everyone with the best Android phones should consider enabling. It's one of the many features that makes Google Messages the default — and in many ways, the best — SMS app for Android.