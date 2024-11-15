Google's new app secures your chats with a twist

What you need to know

The Android System Key Verifier, launched with last week’s Play System update, helps developers store encryption keys for extra chat protection.

It uses encryption keys and QR codes to verify identities, and works on devices with Android 10 or newer.

If someone switches devices, the keys won’t match, signaling a potential identity check or a new device.

Google's latest app on the Play Store wants to lock down your chats and keep Android devices safe from cyber threats like scams and hacks.

Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority reports that the Android System Key Verifier app just rolled out with last week’s Google Play System update. The app lets developers securely store end-to-end encryption keys, adding extra protection to user chats.

The app uses encryption keys and QR codes to verify user identities and works as a system service on any device running Android 10 or later.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

As per Rahman, the app probably taps into the Contact Keys feature, similar to Contact Key Verification on iOS. Basically, it’ll give you a heads-up in Apple Messages if an unfamiliar device connects to one of your contacts.

At the moment, no apps can use the Key Verifier, but the Play Store listing gives a look at how it works. The app operates in two main steps. First, it stores encryption keys for messaging apps like Google Messages, ensuring conversations stay protected with end-to-end encryption.

Second, it lets users confirm contacts by exchanging QR codes. When adding a new contact, both people can scan each other's QR codes to verify they’re chatting with the right person.

Down the line, if a different device is used, the keys won’t line up. This could mean the person you're talking to isn’t actually who they say they are—or they might just be on a new device, which would need a quick QR code scan to confirm.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, the Android System Key Verifier’s on its own, but it looks like Google might mix it into Messages next year. Google started working on a contact verification feature for Messages last month, set for a 2025 release. So, it’s likely that the Key Verifier app is a step toward that integration.