Google TV sneaks in dozens of new free channels for you to skip over

What you need to know

Google TV now offers over 170 free channels, giving US viewers even more content to explore.

The update is available for anyone with the latest Google TV software, and you can find the new channels in the Google TV Freeplay app.

Some of the new channels might be temporary, especially those with holiday-themed names.

Google TV already has a solid lineup of free channels with plenty of variety for all kinds of viewers. But knowing we can never get enough content, the platform has added even more. With this update, US viewers now have access to over 170 free channels.

According to 9to5Google, this update should now be live for anyone with a TV or streaming device running the latest Google TV software. You’ll find the expanded channel lineup right in the Google TV Freeplay app.

Freeplay gives you instant access to free, ad-supported live channels as soon as you set up a new Google TV device. However, it’s only available in the U.S. for now.

Google TV’s latest channel drop builds on a recent expansion. Just a few months back, the platform added 14 new channels, bumping the total to 150.

The new channels are as follows:

Designated Survivor

Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Best of Dr Phil

Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Free Holiday Classics

Xumo Christian Christmas

Continuum

Z Nation

The Design Network

Filmrise: Classic TV

UFC

Unbeaten

Big 12 Studios

Waypoint TV

PursuitUP

Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits

Stingray Soul Storm Christmas

Stingray Hot Country Christmas

The latest update boosts Google TV Freeplay’s channel count to 171. However, 9to5Google points out that some channels might only stick around for the holidays, judging by their festive names.

Alongside this expansion, MotorTrend Fast TV has quietly disappeared. This constant shuffle of adding and dropping content is expected to continue through 2025, keeping the streaming scene as unpredictable as ever.

Google TV kicked things off with 80 free channels when it launched ad-supported TV in early 2023. By the end of the year, that number climbed to 117. Last August, it hit 136, and September brought 14 more to the party.

Accessing these channels is super easy. Just head to the 'Live' tab, scroll through your recommendations, or use the Google TV channel player to jump right in.