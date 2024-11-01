Get ready — Google's Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is on its way

What you need to know

Google prepares Pixel testers for its upcoming Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1.

The company states this build is intended to run through Q1 2025 as it will be its March 2025 feature drop.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 dropped last week with system crash fixes, but Google recently confirmed Android 16 will debut in Q2 2025.

Google is alerting all interested Pixel testers about its next QPR test for Android 15.

The company took to Reddit to announce the upcoming start of the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1. Google states this next beta will "build on top of" the Android 15 QPR1 release, which is expected to hit devices in December. If you are an enrolled Pixel tester through Google's program, the company detailed steps for those willing to stay or those looking to exit.

Google states any enrolled tester who'd rather receive the stable QPR1 feature drop must "opt out of the program." To avoid a complete data wipe on your Pixel, the post recommends that users follow the remaining steps:

Ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.The OTA message will have ‘Downgrade’ in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

apply the downgrade OTA update. If your device is offered the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update, don’t install the update. Instead, first opt out of the program , ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

install the update. Instead, first , ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. Wait for the final public stable release of Android 15 QPR1 (AP4A), which is coming in December.

For those looking to stay, Google states the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 will be automatically downloaded (likely as an OTA update) once it arrives. The post adds that this next QPR build is intended to be the March 2025 feature drop. Additionally, Google estimates that Android 15 QPR2 will conclude sometime during Q1 2025.

Aside from "kicking off soon," Google did not give a specific date for the start of QPR2 Beta 1. However, with QPR1 confirmed to roll out in December, perhaps we're looking at a launch in January for the next one, but we'll have to wait and see for an official post.

The company rolled out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 last week, and that patch was full of fixes for system crashes. It arrived a little later than what testers (us included) expected. Regardless, the update also provided a blank screen fix for Google's foldable phones that occurred when users unfolded the device.

More importantly, Google's confirmed timeline for QPR2 Beta 1 might signal the end of Android 15's beta cycle. The company dropped a major Android SDK update yesterday (Oct 31) and with it came confirmation of Android 16 in Q2 2025. Considering Q1 runs from January to March, Android 15's testing might not go further than that. A Q2 launch for Android 16 gives us April through June to play with as we might see a beta or two before its launch.