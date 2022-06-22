Google makes it easier to identify and support LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Search and Maps

What you need to know

Google introduces new LGBTQ+ attributes for businesses.

A merchant owner can now showcase their business as LGBTQ+ friendly place with new attributes.

Businesses with verified profiles can add new attributes to their profiles in addition to other attributes.

Google announced the launch of a new LGBTQ+ owned attribute that will soon appear on Search and Maps for business owners in the U.S. The aim here is to help users better understand neighborhoods and get an idea of the community

Starting Wednesday, to make this process more straightforward and hassle-free, businesses in the U.S. with a verified business profile will be able to add the LGBTQ+ owned attribute to their profile. It is relatively similar to other current attributes that the search giant provides, like Black-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned. Google has a separate support page guiding businesses on how to add the attributes.

Upon adding the attributes to the merchant profiles, users will be able to more easily identify LGBTQ+ safe spaces.

(Image credit: Google)

The new LGBTQ+-owned badge can be included amongst other attributes on a business profile. So a business owned by women can also have the LGBTQ+ attribute, adding to a business's identity.

The new attributes not only help users find such communities; it also helps to support diverse business models, Google notes in its blog post. The new LGBTQ+ attribution can be considered an extension of Google's previous work in supporting the LGBTQ+ community, providing tools and resources for LGBTQ-friendly businesses to help them succeed year-round.

Google already allows businesses to list themselves as "Transgender Safe Space" or "LGBTQ-friendly." Last year, the company introduced a feature that allows users to check whether a business has gender-neutral restrooms.

Google hopes this new flag in the window of small businesses could bring queer folks together to celebrate joy, honor, and history during Pride Month and all year-round.

"It's our hope that this attribute will allow business owners to celebrate their identity and community with the world," Google shared in the blog post.