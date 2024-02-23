Absurd hoax claims Gmail is shutting down, prompts response from Google

What you need to know

A post has gone viral showing a message relaying that Google will sunset Gmail later in 2024.

The image is trending on X, with some users believing the news that Google is shutting down Gmail.

Google took to the official Gmail account to address the rumor, making it clear that it is simply not true.

We all like to lambast Google for constantly killing popular products, but no one expected that Gmail would join that list of products. That's exactly what many feared as a message began to circulate that the company was preparing to sunset Gmail later this year. However, we should all know better.

The manipulated image has been making the rounds on X, with many users sharing and reacting to it. It's gotten to the point where Gmail has begun to trend on the platform, with other accounts seemingly joining in on the hoax.

"After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close," the message reads.

"As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service. This means Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails."

The message continues by informing readers that the decision was made with "careful consideration of the evolving digital landscape" and that the company would move its focus to developing other products.

(Image credit: X / @growing_daniel)

Suffice it to say this is not the case, and you don't have to worry about losing your Gmail account. Google had only as much to say about the hoax, which it addressed with a short and simple line on the official Gmail account on X:

Gmail is here to stay.February 22, 2024 See more

Sorry, Yahoo.

That said, there is a little bit of truth to the hoax, as Google is killing Basic HTML view on Gmail this year, per an email from 2023. A support page informs users as much and even includes a transition guide for some.

Elsewhere, Google did announce on Thursday that it will shut down the Google Pay app in the United States in favor of Google Wallet. The company has also come under fire for Gemini's AI image generation feature, prompting the company to pause the feature temporarily.