Google's Gemini ChatGPT competitor reportedly won't be ready until 'early 2024'

Google has reportedly delayed the launch of its Gemini AI system to Q1 2024 after teasing it could arrive this month.

The delay can be attributed to Google's unfinished creation of Gemini's "main" portion while also looking to pile in more for the consumer.

Another factor could've been Bard's recent failure during a demo earlier this year as Google would like to integrate both systems.

In the race for artificial intelligence, Google is reportedly encountering problems as it looks to make up ground against its main competitor. According to a report by The Information, Google has apparently delayed the launch of its new "Gemini" AI until Q1 of 2024 (via Gizmodo). This comes as quite an unfortunate turn of events as, apparently, Google had already told a few of its cloud customers and business partners that the AI would launch this month.

The problem, as discovered by the publication, is that Google is still working out the primary version of its new conversational AI machine. Gemini is supposed to arrive with the ability to handle complex and not-so-complex tasks with ease. However, those working on the AI have only polished smaller variants of it, leaving the main primary model to bake a little longer.

Those close to the subject add that Google is also interested in implementing more features for the average consumer before delivering access to developers on a grander scale.

Aside from that, the delay might help Google calm its nerves around the launch of Gemini. Apparently, there's concern around integrating Gemini into Bard after a demo this year featuring the latter was soured after it made a critical error. This is likely another contributor to the delay as those assigned to the project work to avoid further problems down the line.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's co-founder Sergey Brin returned to the company back in July to assist in crafting the new Gemini AI system. The AI model's purpose is to be a next-generation human-like foundation model. Gemini is Google's true response to OpenAI's GPT-4 model, which it hopes to use to boost its enterprise efforts with Google Cloud.

The system will mirror PaLM 2 as Google looks to create multiple variations and sizes of Gemini to be used in different situations that call for specific abilities.

Back in September, it looked like we were inching toward the official launch of Gemini. Google had started handing out samples of the system to outside developers, who are now hearing of its sudden pushback into 2024. At the time, it was said that the company was looking to work "consumer services and selling it to businesses through the company's cloud services."

Moreover, Gemini's integration with Vertx AI was highlighted. This is responsible for bringing many of the Bard extensions we now have in circulation for Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while longer as Google continues to play catchup with OpenAI as its ChatGPT Android app, which features the GPT-4 model for subscribers, pushes ahead.