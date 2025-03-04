Google Play's widget hunt just got way easier

What you need to know

The Google Play Store now has a ‘Widgets’ filter to help you track them down fast.

App listings will now show a clear widget badge, so you don’t have to dig through descriptions.

Google Play is launching a section to highlight top widget-powered apps by category.

Finding Android apps with widget support used to be a hassle, but Google's Play Store is adding a new filter to make tracking down widget-friendly apps way easier.

Customizing your home screen with widgets that give you quick app updates has always been a big part of what makes Android stand out. But even Google agrees that developers have been stuck playing hide-and-seek when it comes to getting their widget-packed apps in front of users.

On top of making your home screen look cool, widgets have a practical role, too. A great widget can keep you hooked on an app by constantly serving up fresh updates right on your home screen, making sure it stays front and center in your daily routine.

So, Google announced that it is making it easier to find apps with widgets by adding a ‘Widgets’ filter to Play Store search. It helps users quickly spot apps with widget support (via 9to5Google).

At the same time, app listings will now include a clear visual badge for widget support, so users won’t have to dig through text or images to find out. This tweak could also boost downloads, making it easier for people to pick apps that offer the features they want.

(Image credit: Google)

Furthermore, the Google Play Store is launching a special hub to spotlight apps with widgets, sorted by categories like productivity and entertainment. This space will not only show off what widgets can do but also put the spotlight on apps that nail widget design. For developers who put effort into building great widgets, it’s a chance to get noticed and hopefully rack up more downloads.

These updates are rolling out to the Google Play Store on Android phones, tablets, and foldables. But if you’re using the Play Store website on a desktop or laptop, you’re out of luck because these changes won’t apply there. That’s probably going to rub some users the wrong way, especially those who prefer browsing for apps on bigger screens.