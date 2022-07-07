The Google Play Store logo appears to be getting a minor makeover

What you need to know

Google's Play Store logo appears to have undergone a minor cosmetic change.

Some notable changes include more rounded triangle corners and darker colors.

The small makeover currently appears when making a transaction with Google Pay and GPay.

Google last updated the Play Store logo five years ago, with a new triangle design that removed the shopping bag icon. Now, the Play Store icon seems to be getting a minor cosmetic change.

As spotted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), Google's app marketplace has a slightly tweaked logo with darker colors and more rounded corners for the whole triangle. The change shows up in a low-resolution version of the logo at the top of a Google Pay or GPay details page. That said, the new coat of paint is not visible yet on the Play Store's logo itself.

Many users might miss the change for the time being because it appears in a miniature version of the logo on a Play Store transaction page. It is unclear when Google first rolled out the redesign and how widespread its availability is.

That said, things start to become clearer once you take a closer look at the change and compare it with the current design. You'd immediately observe that the blue and green colors on the triangle appear darker than before. This brings them closer to Google's signature colors.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

It is currently unknown when Google intends to make it available on Android phones. It would have been a perfect component of a massive update to the Play Store on the web, but Google might not have completed such a tricky job in time.

Again, it's not a major overhaul to the logo, but you'll immediately notice the difference when it shows up in more places on the Play Store.