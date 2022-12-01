The winners of Google Play's Best of 2022 awards have been announced

What you need to know

Google has announced the its best of 2022 awards for apps, games, and more.

Apex Legends Mobile was voted as the best overall game by users and the Google Play editorial team.

New categories include "Best for Chromebooks" and "Best on Play Pass."

At the end of every year, Google announces the apps and games that its editorial team believes deserve recognition. This year is no different, and the company has just revealed the winners of the Google Play awards while highlighting a few new categories in the process.

As for the best overall app, that honor goes to Dream by WOMBO. This is an interesting app that lets users create artwork using AI. Users start with a prompt of their choosing, which can be a short description of what they want. They then select an art style and can even input a photo to help influence the art, and the AI takes over and creates beautiful images based on your selections.

The best overall game selected by Google Play's editorial team is Apex Legends Mobile, which isn't much of a surprise. It's an incredibly popular and fun game that lets users play with each other in a battle royale using different characters, weapons, and across different maps. It's a game that anyone can enjoy, and you don't need the most decked-out gaming phone to play. This is undoubtedly why Apex Legends Mobile was also voted as the users' choice for the best overall game.

Another user choice selection is BeReal, an app that went viral for its unique take on social media and posting. It's something of a challenge that requires posting a photo once a day of whatever you're doing. The trick is that you can only post when the app tells you to, and you have two minutes to post an image when the notification says it's time; otherwise, you're just not being real. It also takes a simultaneous photo using your front and rear cameras.

Todoist won for the best app on Wear OS watches, while Google introduced a new category to highlight apps and games for Chromebooks. The best Chromebook app is BandLab, which lets users create music, while the best Chromebook game is Roblox.

You can check out the full list of U.S. apps and games that won, with new categories including the best ongoing game and the best on Play Pass. The list also includes top-selling books and audiobooks, which may give you some ideas on what to read next.

If you're curious about the apps and games that won in your country, you can head to the Play Store and find the banner for the Best of 2022.