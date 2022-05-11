Google plans to bring casting to your Chromebook and car display

What you need to know

During Google IO 2022, Google revealed it plans to let you cast content from your phone to your car's entertainment display.

It will cast audio without displaying video that could disrupt drivers' attention.

Google will also let you cast your Android phone to a Chromebook for the first time.

Google announced a new list of casting partners in the audio and TV space, including Sennheiser, LG, Bose, Sony, JBL, Vizio, and TCL.

Amidst the flurry of Google I/O 2022 news arriving on Wednesday, Google dropped an intriguing Chromecast hint for people who spend a lot of time on the road. Google Senior Product Manager Liza Ma revealed that you'll be able to cast content from your Android phone to your car's entertainment display.

Separate from Android Auto, this new casting feature would let you send a video from your phone directly to your car's display.

We don't know yet which cars will support the feature, or whether you'll actually be able to watch video on the display — which would be incredibly distracting for drivers. We assume it'll just play audio, or would possibly only work while parked. We'll reach out to Google for more details and update this post if they respond.

Ma also explained that you'll be able to cast videos from Android phones to Chromebooks, too. We recently spotted a similar feature in the Android 13 beta where you could broadcast a separate virtual display from your Pixel device to your laptop or desktop computer, but casting seems like a simpler and more universal solution.

With a more natural connection between your phone and the best Chromebooks, you'll be able to keep watching your favorite apps without having to find the content on both screens.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, Ma mentioned that Google is "working to extend casting capabilities to new partners and products," with a list of companies displayed behind her. The list includes Bang & Olufsen, Bose, JBL, LG, Philips, Sennheiser, Sony, TCL, Vizio — most of which sell a combination of TVs, soundbars, and speakers. In theory, all of the best Android phones will soon connect more easily with a wider range of devices.