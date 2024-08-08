Google Photos 'Collections' tab update rolls out, reorganizes your memories

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out its "Collections" tab in Photos, which replaces the old library option.

The tab swaps the "Photos on device" carousel for a folder and pops in more organization for cloud-stored photos in an "Album."

This Photos update (once again) shifts the Locked Folder by dropping it down to the bottom of the Collections tab, following user feedback.

The previously discovered "Collections" redesign for Google Photos is rolling out, bringing major changes to how your photos are organized.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google announced its new Collections tab, which lets users "access private and shared albums, all under one roof." Now, Photos offers an Albums folder containing both local and cloud folders of files, personal and shared.

Users will also find a "Sort by" option in this new Albums folder. The publication found that the old library "Photos on device" carousel has been replaced with a new "On this device" folder.

Instead of swiping horizontally for memories captured via your camera, apps, or screenshots, "On this device" expands into a grid view of available albums.

Google added that it wants to "streamline" the way users rediscover their content with this new UI redesign. Collections has Favorites and Trash folders on the top, followed by other themed folders like "People & Pets," "Places," and "Documents." The Photos' Locked Folder will no longer have its pill-shaped button in the open.

Users can now find their sensitive items listed at the bottom of the Collections page. Lastly, the Search tab has reportedly gained a list view for recent queries and memory suggestions.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The "Suggested" area in the Collections tab drops the Utilities folders. Users will have to search elsewhere for options like "Free up Space," which can be found by tapping their account icon.

Google Photos' new Collections tab to replace Library is rolling out today (August 8) across Android and iOS. The company states that users should see the update soon, and if not, check back "over the coming weeks."

What's interesting about the subtle change to the locked folder in Photos is Google made it a bit easier to access early in July. The company removed the necessity of digging through your Utilities folder to find your locked contents. After the update, the user could find their locked folder as an option in the suggestion section alongside their favorites and archives.

However, as the publication notes, it seems this shift (again) with the Collections tab was due to user feedback.

In other news, we're still waiting on Google to roll out "Ask Photos" powered by Gemini. The tool will let users find a specific photo in their collection of memories through text-based queries to the AI model.