Google Photos update brings your Memories to life, adds new 'Styles' and collage editor

What you need to know

Google Photos is beginning to receive an update to its Memories feature on Android and iOS

This update improves the Memories feature, brings in new Styles, and adds a collage editor.

The app will gain Cinematic Memories, turning your still pictures into a cinematic experience.

Google is improving its Photos app while also providing users with a new creative tool for editing pictures.

According to a Google Keyword post, the company is bringing users its largest update to Memories in Photos beginning today. With that, Memories gets a little more dynamic as it will display more of your videos for you to relive. Google states that Photos will even highlight longer videos by automatically cutting them down and showcasing the best parts.

Google is expanding on its Cinematic Photos feature by bringing it into Memories. This feature gives your pictures a 3D, moving effect, and the new update will allow users to experience Cinematic Memories in a similar way, which will combine multiple still photos for an "end-to-end cinematic experience."

Memories will soon include instrumental music for a true movie-like trip down memory lane, although Google users will have to wait until next month for this to arrive.

"Styles" are also rolling out coming to Memories with this update. The feature will draw from the quiet days of scrapbooking, automatically providing graphic art to your memories for a little extra flair. Styles will launch with several designs along with limited-time designs from several artists specifically for Photos.

Sometimes we want to share those special moments, but Google Photos never had that option until this update. Photos will soon offer the option to share your full-length Memories with whomever you'd like, beginning on Android, with iOS and web-based devices getting it later. People you've shared your memory with can view it directly from their Google Photos app.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, with the addition of the new collage editor, users will be able to choose multiple pictures, grab a design, and share their collages with others. Users can easily rearrange the layout of their photos by dragging and dropping them into place. You can also quickly edit your photos, adjust brightness, and apply filters directly from the collage editor.

Google One members and Pixel owners will find additional editing tools for their collages, such as Portrait Light and HDR, in the collage editor and will have access to 30 additional designs.

The collage editor will begin rolling out today for Android and iOS.