Google Messages brings E2EE to group chats, makes RCS the default

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats after holding the feature in a beta period for nearly a year.

RCS is now enabled for users by default unless they have previously disabled it themselves.

E2EE brings peace of mind by ensuring users that they're texts are kept between the ones that matter, while RCS offers read receipts and a larger attachment size.

Google is in the process of rolling out an update for Messages that gives a little more peace of mind to users' privacy in personal chats.

The company announced the change in a community update post, which states it has now brought full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to group chats, further bolstering the privacy and security of the private chats we share with multiple people.

Additionally, the post informs users that RCS, the new messaging standard it has been pushing in recent years, is now enabled by default.

The company adds that users have the option to disable RCS if they prefer, although they would have to re-enable it to enjoy the benefit of more secure messaging with E2EE. Furthermore, Google informs that some users may encounter a Terms of Service pop-up before engaging with Messages. This is something apparently done by certain mobile carriers and is most likely a simple formality when opting into the feature.

Google moving into a world where RCS chats are steadily becoming more ubiquitous brings it closer to some of the best messaging apps for Android. RCS provides read receipts, larger file attachments, typing indicators, native reactions, and much more.

Back in October, Google was spotted in the early development process of bringing E2EE to group chats. This type of encryption ensures users that their conversations remain between them and the other party or multiple parties. It started rolling out in beta in December before more users gained access to the feature in April of this year.

Users may find it comforting to know their group chats are now backed by a stronger layer of protection.

Google has also been busy trying to find ways of making its RCS chats stand out in the app's home screen by adding a new visual indicator for chats that support the feature. The indicator will comply with your device's chosen or default color scheme so users can quickly identify chats with friends or family utilizing the new messaging standard.

While that was spotted in beta in late June, the icon has since rolled out more widely.