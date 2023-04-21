Google Messages finally releases end-to-end encrypted RCS group chats to more users

What you need to know

Google Messages has finally made end-to-end encrypted RCS group chats available to a larger number of users.

The feature was first made available to users through beta testing in December of last year.

To use this feature, you may need to update the app to the latest version.

Google finally made good on its promise to make all RCS group conversations end-to-end encrypted last December when it rolled out the security feature, but it was limited only to beta testers. That changes now with the wider release of encrypted RCS group chats.

The app already encrypts chats between two Android users. But now the encryption is making its way into group chats on the stable channel, catching up with many of the top messaging services such as Signal and WhatsApp.

The folks over at Android Police (opens in new tab) have seen E2EE enabled for an RCS-enabled conversation, although the outlet notes that you may have to update the app to the latest version in order to get access to it. The feature is available at least on version 20230329_00_RC01.phone_dynamic of Messages.

While the rollout appears to be widespread, Google has yet to publicly announce the latest development. Nonetheless, this is a significant step in Google's effort to give users confidence that their conversations are safe from third-party eavesdropping.

Google’s messaging app has supported encryption for one-on-one conversations since 2021. It is unclear why it took the search giant so long to release E2EE to RCS group chats. As more security flaws emerge in the mobile world, it’s more critical than ever for companies to encrypt your data, not the least of which is your conversations.

However, since the technology relies on RCS for encryption, it is not compatible with iOS users. Apple's iMessage has long held out against supporting the standard, despite Google's repeated attempts to convince Cupertino to hop onboard the RCS bandwagon. So, if you have an iPhone-toting friend chiming in, be aware that the messages you send to them are not encrypted.