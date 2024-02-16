Google Maps might start showing 'Plug and Charge' locations for EVs

What you need to know

An APK deep dive shows Google is working to bring "Plug and Charge" information to Maps for EV drivers.

Plug and Charge is a charging method that lets the car do the heavy lifting for authorizing its refueling cycle and payment.

Such a feature will likely bolster several other additions for EVs through Maps, such as ones highlighted during CES 2024.

It seems Google Maps is preparing to pick up a feature that could help EV drivers take advantage of a cool charging method.

According to an APK deep dive by Android Authority, hidden within Maps' latest update are hints toward "Plug and Charge" locations. In version 111.15.103, a string in Google's code explains this charging method will let drivers "charge more conveniently, without using your phone or charging card."

This description will likely appear as a brief introduction to drivers once it rolls out. Additionally, strings in the app's code highlight a coming ability for users to use Search in Maps to find Plug and Charge locations specifically.

This charging method is seemingly a new standard, with the publication referencing BMW, which explained this as a "convenient charging with unique flexibility." The car manufacturer stated Plug and Charge only requires drivers to connect the cable to their car — and let the vehicle do the rest.

It will authenticate itself to begin charging and submit its driver's billing information simultaneously.

More importantly, Plug and Charge is said to operate without an internet connection while at the station. It seems this capability targets underground parking garages where the connection can become scarce.

Ford, GM, and Mercedes reportedly utilize this charging method alongside BMW.

(Image credit: Google)

Google is seemingly building up the features it offers for EV drivers in Maps, as, during CES 2024, the company highlighted better integration for Android Auto. Maps gained the ability to suggest charging stations along your given route, as well as an estimation of how long it would take to electrically refuel. Google added the app would also provide an estimation of how much battery life their vehicle may have by the end of the trip.

The company detailed that the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are the first to receive it in 2024. It's not clear if Google's work to bring Plug and Charge support will arrive for Android Auto drivers or strictly for mobile users.

Another feature in Maps involves drivers selecting the type of fuel their car uses, such as gas, diesel, electric, or hybrid. Through this, drivers could receive a tailor-made route that is the most "energy efficient" for whichever source of fuel their vehicle depends on.