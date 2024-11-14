Google Maps' new update helps you plan your holidays and skip the crowds

What you need to know

Now you can search for specific items in Maps and find nearby stores that have them, with directions for easy pickup.

Winter commuters get a boost with real-time updates on weather-related delays, plus the ability to report issues like unplowed roads or flooding.

Gemini-powered suggestions help you find fun winter activities, with quick info on parking and user reviews to guide your choices.

Immersive View gives you a detailed look at your route, helping you navigate tricky turns, traffic, and parking before you even leave.

Google Maps is gearing up for the holidays with new features to save your sanity during travel chaos and those inevitable last-minute gift runs.

Announced in a blog post today, Google Maps is rolling out a feature that lets you hunt down specific items at nearby stores. Just type what you’re looking for into the search bar, and it’ll show you local spots that have it, along with directions for easy pickup. This handy update covers everything from groceries and home goods to electronics and clothing.

Google also wants to help you tackle winter commutes with a new feature that gives real-time updates on transit delays due to weather. Drawing information from users and local agencies, Maps lets you see issues like unplowed roads, low visibility, or flooding. Plus, you can pitch in by reporting these disruptions.

(Image credit: Google)

Maps' new update is also designed to help you beat the winter blues with a little help from Gemini. Just type in something like “fun winter activities in NYC” and let the ideas roll in. Once you find a spot that catches your eye, you can check for perks like free parking and get the lowdown from user reviews summarized with Gemini.

Furthermore, Immersive View will take your travel game up a notch by giving you a clear picture of your route, so you can check out tricky turns, traffic, and even parking spots before you hit the road.

(Image credit: Google)

If you're hauling holiday gifts with a trailer, Maps has you covered. Just input your cargo’s size, and it’ll show you routes that avoid low bridges and tunnels. Right now, this feature works on 2024 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, and GMC Yukon models, with more vehicles getting it soon.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, EV drivers can now make travel planning a breeze with Maps. Simply use the app on your phone to plan routes with charging stops, then transfer the plan to your car’s built-in Maps. And by adding your vehicle’s make and model, the app will automatically find charging stations that match your car’s plug type.

To help you beat the holiday traffic, Google is rolling out insights into peak travel trends. By checking traffic patterns, you can find the best times to hit the road and dodge the crowds.