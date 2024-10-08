Google Maps and Search are making it easier to find and book parking spots

What you need to know

Google is simplifying parking for drivers by allowing reservations through SpotHero directly in Google Maps and Search.

The feature isn’t everywhere yet; it’s currently available in 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including hotspots like Madison Square Garden and the SAP Center.

You can reserve spots ahead of time and filter by specific needs like EV charging, wheelchair access, or valet services.

Google is making parking a lot easier for drivers by letting them reserve and book spots with SpotHero right through Google Maps and Search.

SpotHero, a parking reservation platform, announced today that it has joined forces with Google to bring its services right into Google Maps and Search. This partnership is rolling out across the U.S. and Canada, allowing users to easily snag parking spots at over 8,000 locations.

Even with this expansion, the new feature might not be available everywhere. SpotHero says it only covers 300 cities across the U.S. and Canada. You can even find it at popular spots like Madison Square Garden and the SAP Center.

It's worth pointing out that SpotHero was first added to Maps and Search in a limited way back in April, but the exciting news is that this feature is now available to more users.

This new feature makes it super easy for users to find parking close to where they’re headed and reserve it with just a click of the “Book Online” button in Maps or Search.

When you tap that button, you'll be taken right to SpotHero to wrap up your booking without having to switch apps. It cuts out the hassle of flipping between the app and a web browser.

The platform also gives users the option to reserve parking ahead of time, allowing them to pick their preferred dates and times. Plus, it features handy filters to help you find parking spots that meet your specific needs, whether that's EV charging stations, wheelchair access, or valet services.

This new development is a big win for drivers who are fed up with the hassle of driving around city blocks searching for parking, especially in busy areas. Since 2011, SpotHero has been making life easier for over 10 million drivers.

Google Maps has revamped how we travel, making navigation a breeze for everything from last-minute trips to family vacations. Now, it’s stepping up its game by helping with that tricky parking situation.