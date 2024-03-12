Google Play Store picks up YouTube videos and more rewards for Play Pass

What you need to know

During Google's Game Developer Summit, the company detailed new additions arriving for users on the Play Store.

Users will begin noticing YouTube videos on the Play Store today about its most popular games, alongside some more game content visibility.

Google Play Games is adding more native PC gaming support for additional titles and more in-game rewards for Play Pass subscribers.

Google's Game Developer Summit started today, and the company is highlighting a few new updates for Android gaming that are arriving today.

According to a Keyword post, the Play Store is rolling out "new ways to engage" with your mobile games. The company states users should begin noticing YouTube videos about some of the Play Store's most popular games in the "Games" tab. Additionally, these videos will appear on listing pages.

Google stated in an Android Developers blog post that store listings will now "more prominently" display game updates, new content, and ongoing gaming promotions. However, these changes will not affect everyone, as Google states that they will apply to English-language users and "select titles" in its program.

Developers are also gaining new tools for in-game ads, as the company states users may find them seamlessly integrated with the game they're playing. This applies to pop-up ads and video ad breaks, as mobile gaming developers can now run the ad without removing the player from their experience.

Alongside these Play Store updates, users should begin noticing Google's AI-generated FAQ section appearing on an app's details page.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

PC enjoyers are receiving additional Google Play Games support for native desktop gaming. Users will soon have access to a more expansive library of supported mobile games on PC. Google states Solo Leveling: Aris is preparing to join the likes of Genshin Impact, Odin: Valhalla, and Lineage2M through its Play Games desktop launcher.

Play Pass subscribers are in for a treat. Starting today (Mar.12), they are receiving extra bonuses for in-game goodies. The post states that these extra in-game items and discounts are on their way for EA SPORTS FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MONOPOLY GO!, and Roblox.

Google's Play Pass has reportedly grown by 120% in the past year. The company states it will roll out the subscription service's in-game rewards in 21 markets in 2024, including Japan. Additionally, it will bring Play Pass to South Korea "later this year."

The company has turned to its loyalty rewards program, "Play Points," stating that it has achieved over 220 million members and will soon launch in Brazil.

Lastly, Google is giving developers additional tools to give users more sign-in options for Play Games services. The company doesn't expand on what these extra options could look like; however, it states that your earned achievements and game progress will follow you no matter the method you prefer.