Google Calendar update gives you one less excuse for skipping a meeting

What you need to know

Google Calendar and Outlook have gained a handy interoperability feature.

You will now receive invites in Outlook for events created in Google Calendar.

Calendar will also remind you of recurring events from Outlook.

It can be difficult to keep track of all of your appointments and events when managing two different calendars, such as Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Google addresses this discrepancy with a new interoperability feature that allows both services to sync event invites.

Google announced in a blog post (opens in new tab) that you can now receive Calendar invitations and RSVP to those invites in Outlook if you're using both services with the same email address. You'll also get reminders in Outlook about events created in Calendar.

Prior to this update, Calendar and Outlook did not automatically sync event invitations. You'd need to use a third-party service like Zapier or Integromat to create automated workflows that can sync event invitations between both services.

The new interoperability tool allows people who use different calendar services, depending on their preference or workplace requirements, to seamlessly collaborate on scheduling, regardless of the platform they are using. You can also view and manage your schedule across both platforms, ensuring that you have all your appointments, meetings, and events consolidated in one place so you can easily see what you need to do and when you need to do it.

In addition, recurring events from some of the leading calendar apps will sync with your Google Calendar, giving you one less reason to miss a meeting.

By syncing your calendars, you can free up time by eliminating the need to manually add event invitations to both calendars. Overall, this feature streamlines scheduling, enhances collaboration, and helps you stay organized across platforms.

Google says the new interoperability tool is available now to all personal Google account owners, Google Workspace subscribers, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.