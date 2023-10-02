Google Bard prepares 'Memory' for more personalized responses

What you need to know

An early discovery unearths Google's development of "Memory" for Bard which lets users create response preferences the bot must adhere to.

Preferences are self-created and can aid users in finding the right meals or even taking into account the size of their family.

While there is no concrete rollout date, Bard recently gained Extensions which can give responses based on your emails, Drive documents, and more.

As the world of AI continues to progress, Google is seemingly working on a new feature for its chatbot to make it a little more adaptable.

According to 9to5Google, the company is working on bringing "Memory" to its AI conversational software, Bard. From the new Memory page that will accompany the feature, Google will let users add new preferences the AI must adhere to when delivering responses to questions or prompts.

The early glimpse unearthed an introduction page that offered the following example preferences: "I try to avoid eating meat," "I have 2 kids," and "please give shorter responses." These examples, much like ones users will eventually create, can be applied to a variety of situations involving meal discovery, travel, or finding something interesting to do on the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

While not shown, it's highly likely the company will let users delete their preferences for the AI from the Memory page in the left-hand side menu.

Furthermore, if you decide to utilize Memory, Bard's main page will display a toggle for the feature in the sidebar, as well. Clicking it will remove the necessity for the chatbot to follow your set preferences in case you're not looking for a personalized response.

At the moment, it's unclear how long we're going to have to wait for Memory to appear on the AI's dedicated page.

Google's Bard might not have the best memory (no pun intended), but this new preference feature should remove that extra step of always having to constantly remind it about who you are or your situation. With that, the company has started moving toward becoming more personal with its AI chatbot through Extensions.

Google announced two weeks ago that Bard can now seamlessly blend with a user's Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and more found within its app ecosystem. If enabled, a question you've posed to Bard could piggyback off your latest emails or documents in Drive to provide an answer.

Moreover, the company appears to have big things planned for Bard and Google Assistant as the company detailed both would be "deeply integrated" with one another moving forward.