Google redesigns its Arts & Culture app with an Inspire feed and AI poems

What you need to know

Google's redesigned Arts & Culture app includes a new Explore tab and an Inspire tab with a rolling feed of artifacts and stories.

Users can create AI poems backed by Google's PaLM 2 model to send to friends and family.

The Play tab lets users interact with their cameras for Art Selfie while also holding a few mini mobile games.

Google is in the process of rolling out a newly redesigned version of its Arts & Culture app alongside several goodies.

Announced this week through a Keyword post, Google states users will be able to interact with "diverse content" from around the world and interact with topics like food, culture, fashion, art, and science. Much of the content in the newly redesigned app comes with a "Where next?" button. Tapping this will expand on a topic users may have found through the initial Explore tab.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central) (Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central) (Image credit: Nickolas Diaz / Android Central)

The new Inspire tab hosts feed is said to provide users with a "daily dose" of content that is personalized and continuously changes based on that. The new feed will deliver information on cultural artifacts, stories, events, and more. Additionally, within the Inspire tab is a "cultural flywheel" activated by tapping the "&" symbol on the bottom right-hand side.

In doing so, users will find other pieces from throughout history that connect directly to any piece of art, war story, or cultural event.

In addition to this, the ever-present flywheel will offer suggestions for major cultural events that have taken place that you may be interested in after you've had your fill.

(Image credit: Google)

The company has found a way to further implement its work with generative AI into the new Arts & Culture app. Users will find Poem Postcards on the main Explore page of the app and have the chance to select a piece of artwork as well as what type of style the poem should be written in. Users can choose to create a haiku, free verse, sonnet, acrostic, villanelle, limerick, ode, elegy, or ballad-style poem.

Google says the poems are created using its PaLM 2 language model, which is present in much of its generative AI work.

Lastly, the Arts & Culture app includes a Play tab where users can turn on their phone's camera to mess with Art Selfie and Art Filter. Google has continued to play with ways of interacting with art and present people or animals around us as, in 2021, the company introduced a way to match your pet to museum artwork.

There are a few mobile games within the app as well, such as Return of the Cat Mummy, Odd One Out, Blob Beats, and Geo Artwork.