Google app is testing an easier way to view your search history and saved items

What you need to know

The 'Saved' tab is being replaced by an 'Activity' tab that brings everything together in one place, including search history from Chrome and the Google app.

The update will simplify things by creating a single spot for your search history and saved items, instead of having them scattered across different tabs.

The change is in a limited test phase, with only a few users getting it so far, and has been in development for the past two months.

Google’s working on a new feature to make accessing your search history and saved items easier right from the main app.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google’s main app is getting a big update. The current "Saved" tab will be swapped out for a new "Activity" tab that pulls together all your saved items in one spot. Furthermore, it’ll give you easy access to your search history from both Chrome and the Google app.

At present, checking your History on Google Chrome and the Google app can be a hassle, with information spread across different tabs. That said, with this experiment, Google is making that job easier by creating a unified spot to access both your search history and saved items.

Google is rolling out the new feature as a test, with only a limited number of users getting it so far. According to Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, it’s been in the works for the past two months.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The new "Activity" tab gives you a seamless, app-based experience instead of a web view. Plus, you’ll be able to easily save, share, or delete history items right from the app.

A Telegram user, @andrey4ik21pro1_q, found the new 'Activity' tab on their Pixel 8 Pro with Google app version 15.44.25.29.arm64. However, it seems that the feature wasn’t available on another Pixel 8 Pro running a newer version of the app.

The feature is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks, so users should be able to access it soon.