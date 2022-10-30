Twitter is reportedly facing massive layoffs as Elon Musk takes the reins
Musk has purportedly instructed managers to present a list of employees to be fired.
What you need to know
- Elon Musk has reportedly ordered employees to be laid off at Twitter.
- The company-wide layoffs are rumored to take place before November 1.
- An official announcement is said to be issued prior to that date.
Heads apparently began to roll as soon as Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter a few days ago, starting with the top executives, but the list might grow in the coming days. The new owner of Twitter has reportedly ordered a company-wide layoff.
According to The New York Times (opens in new tab), Musk has told managers to draw up lists of employees to be terminated. The layoffs are reportedly happening before November 1, which is supposed to be the date when employees will receive their stock grants. The Times notes that this type of grant accounts for a big portion of employees' salaries.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Android Central's request for comment. Previously, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO reportedly told staff members that he would terminate most of them once he officially takes the reins, but not as many as 75% of Twitter's total workforce, contrary to speculations.
The micro-blogging platform currently employs 7,500 people. Musk's rumored plan to reduce that headcount is viewed as a move to avoid paying outgoing employees their stock grants.
Musk reportedly fired the top brasses at Twitter when he assumed ownership of the company. According to reports, CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, chief policy officer Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett were fired on Thursday evening. The $44 billion deal was supposedly closed on Friday. Agrawal and Segal were purportedly escorted by security out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.
While Musk has been vocal about his plans for Twitter once he officially takes control of the company, including changing the service's content moderation policies, he hasn't shared plans for its workforce. That said, the latest report may paint a gloomy picture for many of the firm's employees.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.