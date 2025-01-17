Google Chrome to leverage on AI for less intrusive permission notifications

What you need to know

Google Chrome is testing a new feature dubbed PermissionsAI behind a flag.

The new flag, when enabled, would showcase quieter browser permission notifications based on the user's previous browsing behavior.

To do so, it utilizes Chrome's Permission Predictions Services and also takes the help of Gemini Nano v2.

Google Chrome already offers protection with AI to its users to ensure a safer browser experience. New findings indicate that AI will further be used for quieter browser permission notifications.

As noted by WindowsReport, the new permissions feature is currently being tested under a flag in Chrome Canary. The feature is seemingly dubbed "PermissionsAI," and it utilizes AI to predict the chances of a user granting certain permissions for a particular site based on their previous browsing behavior. In turn, it will showcase such requests in a quieter interface than the traditional ones.

(Image credit: WindowsReport)

The respective flag description indicates that PermissionsAI would be utilizing the browser's Permission Predictions Service alongside Gemini Nano v2 to "surface permission requests using a quieter UI when the likelihood of the user granting the permission is predicted to be low."

The said feature also requires Google Chrome's "Safe browsing" feature to be enabled. It is still unclear how precisely it will work and can only be witnessed whenever the feature rolls out officially. As mentioned, it is currently available in the testing phase and not yet to the general public.

With quiet permission pop-ups, PermissionsAI will certainly be a nifty new addition to the Chrome browser, which has already incorporated Gemini AI in various parts, including the use of AI in history searches, organizing tabs, and the "Tab compare" feature. The aforementioned Safe browsing feature is also AI-powered.

Previous versions of Chrome Canary have also indicated that Chrome could soon use AI detection for scams and data siphons. This will supposedly leverage its on-device LLM to scan a website that the user is visiting for potential scams or chances that could put your data at risk of being stolen.

Another AI feature, Store Reviews, was also spotted in the works. It would summarize reviews from websites like TrustPilot for the products users intend to purchase.