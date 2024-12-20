Google might gift Chrome enhanced AI detection for scams and data siphons

What you need to know

A recent Chrome Canary flag highlights Google's work to craft an AI-backed scam detection feature for the browser.

Its description states the feature will leverage its on-device LLM to scan a website for any potential scams or chances that your data could be stolen.

Google recently highlighted its new AI model in Gmail, which fights off scams for users alongside its real-time scam detection in the Phone app.

Additional aid to ward off online threats is reportedly coming for Google Chrome.

In a thread on X, Leopeva64 highlighted their discovery of a new Canary flag, which mentions improved scam detection in Chrome (via Android Authority). Per the tipster, several commits in the Chromium Gerrit state Google's AI is the main catalyst. Moreover, the flag states the feature is known as "client side detection brand and intent for scam detection."

The company's description says that the feature will leverage its LLM (large language model) to "inquire" about the brand and the page's true intentions.

Other information shows that the LLM will scan a website for potential scams. In using Gemini, the recent Chrome Canary flag will use its AI software to find any

"discrepancies" on a website. Apparently, the AI will try to tie things back to the real brand (if a scam is evident) so users know what's real and fake.

What's more, the discovery of "suspicious intent" is the other side of this feature's functions. When enabled, the AI will identify chances of phishing, counterfeit goods, and other "fraudulent activities."

This feature is still experimental within Google for Chrome. However, once it arrives, it'll (hopefully) add to the company's efforts in combating dangerous threads to users and their credentials. The tipster adds that these scamming/suspicious intent detection methods might only work if users have "Enhanced Protection" on in Chrome's settings. There's also a chance that mobile users could see this feature, too, but it's unclear if it'll be a simultaneous release.

It looks like Chrome will also use AI to detect scams, there's a new flag in Canary that suggests this:https://t.co/uQb84zbqeW pic.twitter.com/7CyK5y4gtODecember 19, 2024

Google was spotted working on another feature for Chrome to help users online called "Store Reviews." Also backed by AI, the browser's generative AI would compile a quick summary of a website sourced from websites like Trust Pilot and ScamAdvisor. While the initial discovery couldn't get the feature working properly, it's assumed that these Store Reviews will give folks a decent understanding of a website before interacting.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With this new scam detection feature seemingly in the works, it seems both could go hand in hand to bolster a user's online defenses.

Recently, Google detailed its new AI model in Gmail, which helps to fend off scam attempts. The company reported that Gmail has successfully defended users against 20% more scam attempts than before. Google is also encouraging users to report any emails they feel could be a scam so that it can help everyone else in the future.

Similarly, the Google Phone app beta on Android picked up real-time scam detection. The feature runs in the background and scans unknown calls to alert the user of any suspicious activity.