Google Chrome tipped to bring you AI help when shopping online

What you need to know

Google Chrome might grab another generative AI feature called "Store Reviews."

This recently spotted feature could "summarize" reviews sourced from websites like "Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, and more."

The tipster claims Google is also working on a side panel that users could open to find every review available for a given website.

Google was spotted working on a new AI-backed feature Chrome that could bring some peace of mind when shopping.

The feature was noticed by Leopeva64 on X, who states Google Chrome on desktop could pick up AI-sourced "Store Reviews" (via Android Authority). According to the tipster, this feature is reportedly preparing to show users a complete "summary" of reviews grabbed from popular websites like "Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, and more."

They were able to surface the feature's basic structure in the deep dive. It was discovered that Google may pop "Store Reviews" into the "View Site Information" button on desktop. Currently, clicking this expands on your site permissions and settings. However, "Store Reviews" may find themselves featured at the bottom of this small menu.

Clicking on that will supposedly open a quick blurb of the review alongside Google's usual explainer that it's powered by AI.

The tipster states that clicking on it now — since it's early in development — doesn't offer an AI-generated review. However, it seems that the quick summary will appear in this short menu. Moreover, the post states Google is also working on a button that produces a "side panel" in Chrome. This panel will supposedly host "all of the reviews" for a given website.

So, for users who want to really dive in to what other's are saying, that might be your best bet. Since things still need figuring out, we'll likely have to wait a while before this hits Chrome.

Google is preparing another AI-powered feature for Chrome called “Store reviews,” this feature will show you a “summary of reviews from independent websites like Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, and more,” this summary will be displayed in the page info bubble:https://t.co/yDCBBbfzg4 pic.twitter.com/pMOXymaNumNovember 29, 2024

Google started down a path to AI-ify Chrome earlier this year when it highlighted the launch of its experimental features. Among the features was the ability to "Create with AI' to make customized themes in Chrome. Another feature was the ability to leverage AI to group your tabs, which users could tell the browser to place "similar tabs" together. That feature has since rolled out on desktop and Android, giving users more ways to stay organized.

Other AI features include "Help me write" within Chrome. Users can utilize this feature in any text box when using the browser through Google Workspace. The feature utilizes the context of the page you're on to help you create a piece of text alongside your added description.

The company is also reportedly working to bolster Chrome's AI even further with a new agent. A report claimed that Google is creating an AI agent called "Jarvis" that can enable automatic tasks inside Chrome. Jarvis allegedly works by taking screenshots of what you're doing so it can "interpret" the next best course of action and get it done for you.