This new Chrome feature will help you better understand your privacy settings

Google is releasing a new Privacy Guide for the Chrome browser.

The new guide will explain to users the implications of various privacy settings so they're easy to understand and users can make informed decisions.

The new Privacy Guide will arrive "in the coming weeks" for Chrome M100 on desktop.

Google is launching a new tool for Chrome users to help them take better control over their privacy features. Privacy Guide is a guided tour of the various privacy settings in the Chrome browser that will help users better understand how to browse more privately.

The new Privacy Guide will walk users through several different privacy settings and explain what they achieve when enabled. This includes features like cookies, history sync, Safe Browsing, and "Make Searches and Browsing Better." Google hopes to add more privacy features over time based on user feedback.

To access the new guide, navigate to the three-dot menu in the top right corner, then hit Settings > Privacy and Security and click the Privacy Guide to get started. According to Google, you don't have to complete the tour all at once — you can exit and pick up right where you left off when you return. The guide will also save any changes you make, so you don't have to readjust them when you return to finish the guide.

In recent years, Google has tried to make it easier for users to access their privacy settings in Chrome, including letting users easily control privacy permissions per website or run a Safety Check straight from the Omnibox to quickly check for data breaches, leaked passwords, and more. This latest move gives users the knowledge to make informed decisions about how they want to experience web browsing.

Privacy Guide will roll out to Chrome M100 on the best Laptops "in the coming weeks."