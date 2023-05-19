Hey, listen! You need more Zelda on your smartwatch and phone

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally out and Zelda fans the world over have been pouring more hours than we can count into the latest Nintendo masterpiece. With over 10 million units sold in just three days of launch, it's clear that Tears of the Kingdom is a massive success.

But you can't play the game 24/7, as much as many of us would like to. That's why it's great to take a bit of Link and Zelda with you. A nifty watch face for the best Android smartwatch. An animated wallpaper for your shiny new Pixel 7a. And why not some great lo-fi tunes for that YouTube Music playlist?

It's a Triforce of happiness that'll get you through any day with a smile on your face. And if you're feeling really cheeky, you could even check out the best emulators for Android to see if your phone can run games you legally own better than the Switch.

These are the best Legend of Zelda watch faces for Wear OS

If you've got a Wear OS watch — no matter how new or old — Facer is our favorite app to customize it with. Facer has a near-infinite number of watch faces for every occasion and desire thanks to a massive community of creators that are constantly pumping out new content.

Over the years, tons of Legend of Zelda-themed watch faces have made their way to the Facer marketplace — don't worry, these are all free, but you should consider making a donation to the creator if you really love one — and the release of Tears of the Kingdom has brought about even more interest for new watch faces.

So get Facer installed on your Android phone and follow the links below to get your favorite rendition of Link on your smartwatch.

There's no denying how snazzy that Ouroboros is in the Tears of the Kingdom logo, so why not slap it on your watch and celebrate in neon green style? This one's nice and simple with just the time, date, and day visible while the animated Ouroboros circles around them. Get it at Facer

Maybe you'd like a few more complications in your life? This watch face is full of them, and it features either Ganon or Link in the middle surrounded by some familiar Zonai battery icons and everyone's favorite stamina wheel. Get it at Facer

Keep it monochrome with this snazzy Zelda watch face that features the Master Sword within the Z, as well as plenty of information scattered about. The black background makes it look great on all smartwatches, especially something bezel-less like a Pixel Watch. Get it at Facer

Channel the mystery and intrigue of the Sheikah with this animated Sheikah design that spins with the time. This one will look best on watches that have a raised bezel like a TicWatch or Galaxy Watch rather than something like a Pixel Watch. Get it at Facer

This beautifully vibrant Triforce watch face looks superb on flat watches or watches with a raised bezel thanks to its edge-to-edge color design. Don't forget to swipe some Rupees before looking at the time! Get it at Facer

If pixel art is more your thing, this colorful Master Sword in the Kokiri Forest is sure to brighten your day with its animated fairies and sunlight streaming through the trees. This one looks best on flat watches or ones with raised bezels. Get it at Facer

It's hard to say no to Epona, and now you can watch Link heroically riding Epona into battle all day long with this lovely pixel art rendition of the classic scene. Get it at Facer

Got a classic smartwatch with that classic metal look? You need this lovely metallic-style watch face with a centered Hylian Crest and the Master Sword for watch hands. Get it at Facer

Sticking with the classic theme — this time with a bit more gold — is a more metallic, classically-styled version of one of our favorites above. This one really shines on black and gold smartwatches. Get it at Facer

The best Legend of Zelda wallpapers for your phone

You can find lots of great Zelda wallpapers online, but do any of them animate? My personal favorite Zelda wallpapers come from a creator on Ko-Fi named Itzah. These gorgeous pixel art wallpapers come in still and animated versions so you can adorn your phone with the most gorgeous Zelda pixel art you've ever seen.

To make the wallpaper properly animate, be sure to download a GIF wallpaper app like my personal favorite, Wallpaper Engine. It's a free app and adding animated GIFs as wallpaper is as easy as hitting the add button on the bottom and selecting the image. Plus, it syncs with the Windows app so your phone can match your laptop or desktop.

Whether you love Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, or just want a lovely scene of Zelda and the Master Sword, Itzah has created some gorgeous animated scenes that will brighten up your day every time you look at your phone. Just make sure to tap that "Zelda" tag to filter all the Zelda-themed wallpapers first. Get it at Ko-Fi

The best Legend of Zelda music

What better way to pass the time when you're not playing The Legend of Zelda than to listen to music inspired by the classic series? From lo-fi to gentle piano, these artists use iconic tunes to create legendary soundscapes that you simply won't be able to tune out.

Whether you're gliding over the sea or clomping on a horse, The Marcus Hedges Trend Orchestra turns Zelda's music into a gorgeous score. YouTube Music | Spotify

Ready for bed but not ready to get Zelda out of your head, yet? You need Zelda & Sleep, a series of lovely piano-led tunes that'll lull you into dreams filled with Rupees and Koroks. YouTube Music | Spotify

Ready to get working? Lofi is one of my favorite types of music to work to, and these beat-slapping tunes from GitchxCity will get you jamming to a great work session in no time. YouTube Music | Spotify

Can't get enough Lofi? The Zelda & Chill series currently spans three albums filled to the brim with beats from Mikel and GameChops. YouTube Music | Spotify