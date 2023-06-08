The Android TV 14 beta sets up new features like call notifications

What you need to know

The Android TV 14 beta prepares TV sets for more prominent Accessibility settings and revamped color correction options.

Users may be in line for some call notifications on their TV and the ability to take calls on supported apps.

Energy-saving settings have been changed to include different modes of power usage for Android TVs.

Google's next software iteration is fast approaching, and it appears as though Android TV users are in for some fresh new digs.

Android researcher Mishaal Rahman created a lengthy Twitter thread about the early preview of the Android TV 14 beta after its silent release. The initial takeaway here is that Android TV users will be moving up from their devices using software based on Android 12 to Android 14, effectively skipping over last year's 13 release.

For some quick access, Rahman discovered that Google TV's launcher in this 14 beta appears to display a "Headphones" option which apparently displays any readily available devices for some in-ear or over-ear listening.

This may let users quickly connect devices without needing to rummage through their settings. In another step toward ease, the Android TV 14 beta has shown support for call notifications on certain apps. Users may also have the ability to receive calls on their TV, as well, and it'll be interesting to see how this feature is handled.

I'm looking through the first Android TV 14 beta right now to find what's new!Here's what I've found so far 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IQNPmzkGdvJune 7, 2023 See more

Advanced display settings have been revamped in this beta which has included a new "format selection" option. Within this small menu, users can decide to "always force conversion" or their TV to Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, or SDR.

Rahman also mentioned other changes, such as updates to accessibility features like color correction, app shortcuts using a mysterious "Magic Button," updated energy settings, and more.

You can check out the thread above for a look at what he found in the build, but it seems like Android TV 14 may be a more significant update than what Android TV 13 was set out to be.

Meanwhile, Google just released the Android 14 Beta 3 build for phones, and this rollout marks the software achieving a new milestone. If you own a Pixel device and are running a version of the Android 14 beta, you may want to consider updating, as Beta 3 includes several fixes and addresses problems with Health Connect, Android Auto, and others.

However, keep in mind that there is a pretty annoying bug going around, and some Pixel owners have started reporting problems with the fingerprint scanner after updating to the latest Android 14 beta. Thus, install the latest update at your own risk.