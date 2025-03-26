Report claims Google may move to 'privately' develop Android's future

News
By published

This change is reportedly more of a benefit to Google internally.

The old Android logo at Google&#039;s Pier 57 building in New York City
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Google reportedly "confirmed" to a publication that it will move to "privately" develop its Android OS and slow down its AOSP releases.
  • The main purpose of this is to "streamline" its process, as Google won't have to worry about "merging conflicts" with the AOSP as often.
  • Google is still expected to release its open source code on the AOSP as usual, but with a small change to its cadence.
  • Android 16 recently achieved Platform Stability ahead of its expected Q2 2025 launch.

A curious report on the future development plans of Android from Google has surfaced, detailing its potential impact.

A report by Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) supposedly "confirms" Google will shift to privately developing the Android OS as soon as "next week." The claim that Google's audible to a "private" focus only seems to facilitate a more "streamlined" approach to its OS development. According to Rahman, this more privatized way of developing Android will have a "minimal" impact for end-users who await these updates once completed.

Additionally, developers, both those who create custom ROMs and others who contribute to the AOSP, will also see little impact.

Rahman claims this change will more directly impact Google and the AOSP (Android Open-Source Project). The company will allegedly "change the frequency of public source code releases for specific Android components." Rahman states that, with Google's normal public source code releases for the AOSP, the company needs to "spend time and effort merging patches."

The "merging" part is key as Rahman states conflict often arises between the two branches and the involved code. To avoid getting too technical, Google is required to patch these issues between its internal branch and the AOSP through its normal public source releases. Making its development more private will slow things down to help this happen less often.

An Android robot at MWC 2024

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Rahman alleges nothing will change for developers looking forward to Android 16 as its open source code will see an expected release when it's ready. This makes sense as the entire purpose of the AOSP is for other developers to create their Android OS skins, like One UI from Samsung. However, since Google may take Android's software behind closed doors for longer (and more often), tipsters/leakers could find it harder to see what's coming.

Nothing has been directly confirmed yet from Google. The report alleges the company will make an official statement about this development change "later this week," so we'll see what happens.

In other news, Android 16 recently achieved an important milestone: Platform Stability. Beta 3 rolled out for enrolled Pixels, bringing with it additional accessibility tools for low-vision users via Text Outline. The patch also includes "Local Network Protection," which lets users control what apps can access their device. Platform Stability is the last step before Android 16's grand rollout for users.

This step should consume the rest of March and April before the software drops in Q2 2025.

Nickolas Diaz
Nickolas Diaz
News Writer

Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Android OS
The old Android logo at Google&#039;s Pier 57 building in New York City
Report claims Google may move to 'privately' develop Android's future
Comparing the display size on the Samsung Galaxy S25 with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
What you need to know about One UI 7: Software is hard
Google Messages RCS Chat features on a Pixel 6
Google Messages will eventually let you delete RCS chats for everyone
The logo for Android 16 on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3.1 patch with crucial bug fixes
The logo for Android 16 on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Android 16's dynamic battery indicator and subtle UI changes could brighten up your phone
Playing Lineage W on a OnePlus 13 with a GameSir G8 Galileo controller
Android 16's Vulkan standard is great, but ADPF might be the real miracle
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Home Screen - 16x9
Heads up — Samsung's detailed One UI 7 rollout schedule for Galaxy appears
The old Android logo at Google&#039;s Pier 57 building in New York City
Report claims Google may move to 'privately' develop Android's future
Leaked image of a blue Galaxy Z Flip 7
New Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak backs rumors of a larger cover display
The Google Maps logo at the Google Maps Street View Garage
Google Maps might predict more than just the traffic for you soon
Top Charts in the Play Store on the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google Play Store will get more tools to protect users from scammy apps
Google Gemini Image Query on Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Gemini could soon allow you to upload multiple images in a single prompt
More about android os
Comparing the display size on the Samsung Galaxy S25 with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

What you need to know about One UI 7: Software is hard
Google Messages RCS Chat features on a Pixel 6

Google Messages will eventually let you delete RCS chats for everyone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Home Screen - 16x9

Heads up — Samsung's detailed One UI 7 rollout schedule for Galaxy appears
See more latest