Android 16 Developer Preview 1 supports the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — here's why it matters

What you need to know

Google released the first developer preview of Android 16 today, and surprisingly, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are supported.

The two phones were guaranteed Android version updates through 2024, so the update to Android 16 wasn't a given.

While this still doesn't guarantee Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will get the stable Android 16 release, it bodes well for the phones' future.

Google dropped our first look at Android 16 today, with the release's first developer preview. If you're a developer and have a Google Pixel phone, you can flash an Android 16 Developer Preview 1 system image to try out the new features now. Surprisingly, the list of supported Pixel phones includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as first spotted by 9to5Google. Being that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro weren't guaranteed the update to Android 16, this is a positive sign that those two phones could get it after all.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, released in 2021, are the oldest Pixel phones supporting Android 16 Developer Beta 1. They were officially guaranteed full OS updates through October 2024, plus security updates for an additional two years. That would mean Android 15 is the last guaranteed Android version update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Regardless, it's possible that Google goes above and beyond, shipping Android 16 to those smartphones.

For now, Pixel 6 users can download the system image for Android 16 Developer Preview 1 here, and Pixel 6 Pro users can get their system image here. However, since this is still a developer preview, it's not recommended that users install the preview on their main device.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There's still a long way to go before Android 16 nears platform stability. The support for Android 16 Developer Preview 1 doesn't guarantee that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive the final release in mid-2025. Google could be testing the waters to see how these older devices perform running the new OS, and make the call of whether they're up to the task later on.

(Image credit: Google)

If the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro continue to receive Android 16 previews and beta releases, especially as they near platform stability, there's a good chance these phones will get the full Android 16 release. However, we're a long way out from that, and Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users should watch for the compatibility future previews and beta releases. For those holding onto a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in 2024, this early support is certainly a step in the right direction.