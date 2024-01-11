Forgotten Bluetooth popup menu returns in latest Android 14 beta

What you need to know

Android 14's latest beta delivers the return of the Bluetooth settings popup menu that users had during the Oreo 8.0 software.

Tapping "Bluetooth" in the notification panel now opens a submenu full of connected devices, an option to add more, and the toggle to enable/disable it.

Users can also quickly swap between their Bluetooth devices by tapping on it, so long as it's within connectivity range with your phone.

Google recently added a new pop-up menu for Android beta testers, which is a returning feature you may not remember.

According to Google News on Telegram, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 sees the return of the Bluetooth settings popup menu that once was during Oreo 8.0 (via Android Police). Testers can tap the Bluetooth tile in the notification panel to activate a submenu packed with their connected devices.

From there, users can hop into settings for specific devices or add a new device at the bottom of the menu. Unfortunately, the return of the Bluetooth popup menu means we'll no longer be able to activate or deactivate the connectivity with a single tap.

Enabling/disabling can be done by tapping the toggleable option in the popup submenu.

(Image credit: Google News / Telegram)

Mishaal Rahman reported early sightings of the menu's return during Beta 2 in December. While most of what was originally stated remains true through Beta 3, Rahman adds users can easily switch between connected devices, as well.

In the submenu list, tapping a different set of connected earbuds will swap audio over to that seamlessly. Your Android phone should be able to do this so long as the device you're attempting to switch to is within Bluetooth range.

Moreover, Google has also returned the old Clock app shortcut when in Quick Settings. Users can quickly jump to their Alarms tab in Google Clock by tapping the time in the left-hand corner of the notification panel. The downside is the company has not done the same shortcut to the battery percentage when tapping on the top right-hand side of the panel.

Google started rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 to enrolled Pixel testers yesterday (Jan. 10). The beta held quick a few "top issue" fixes for its line of Pixel phones while another fix arrived to (hopefully) solve the Pixel Fold's strange unlock problem when folded.

Additionally, QPR2 Beta 3 contained a "make all apps dark" option, which will invert the colors of apps that do not support Dark theme. Google is also working on a taskbar pinning feature that users could use to turn their floating "transient" bar into a "persistent" one at the bottom of their displays.