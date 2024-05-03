Multitasking on tablets with Android 14 just got a whole lot better

What you need to know

Google has upgraded its Pixel Tablet's multitasking functionality when using "Alt+tab" on a physical keyboard.

The function now produces a row of currently open apps at the top of the tablet's UI for easy switching.

The timing of Google's latest improvement could be related to rumors suggesting a Pixel Tablet relaunch is on the horizon.

It seems that Google has implemented a better way for users to multitask on the Pixel Tablet when using a physical keyboard.

The discovery of an improved "Alt+tab" function on the tablet was picked up by Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority. Rahman adds that Google has overhauled Alt+tab with a new UI in Android 14 QPR2. When the shortcut is used, a new horizontal row of apps is produced at the top of the tablet's display.

Functionality operates similar to how it does on a Windows PC. Holding "Alt" and tapping "Tab" will produce the row and highlight a recently opened app. Continuously pressing "Tab" will cycle users through the available windows (apps).

Rahman states that the currently selected app is highlighted with a gray border. Additionally, users reaching the end of their available apps using Alt+tab will find a "show more apps" option. It's said to show how many apps extra apps users could have for an area of quick discovery.

Testing shows that the Pixel Tablet's improved Alt+tab bar can only hold six apps at a time.

It's worth noting that Android 13's way of utilizing Alt+tab was not so intuitive or functional. Instead of a convenient row of the most recently used/open apps at the top, the shortcut would produce the "recent screen."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

The timing of Google's improved multitasking support for the Pixel Tablet in Android 14 comes at a point when rumors suggest a product relaunch. It's been speculated that Google is gearing up to relaunch the Pixel Tablet without the charging speaker dock a few days before its I/O event. More importantly, this supposed relaunch could finally deliver those long-awaited Pixel Tablet accessories we've been waiting on.

There's a chance that consumers could find a Google-made stylus and keyboard for the device. However, rumors say the accessories will not be bundled, potentially costing folks €100 (roughly $107) each.

In other news, Google rolled out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 in April. The patch was designed to address a host of tester problems, such as hiccups, crashes, and charging problems.

Google's I/O 2024 event is slated for May 14. Though, rumors suggest its original Tablet relaunch could take occur before it on May 10.