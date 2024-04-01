Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 is out now with a slew of bug fixes

What you need to know

It's been about a month since Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 was released, and Google had to tackle some major bugs with that one. It looks like the search giant is still at it because today, Google rolled out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with a ton of bug fixes.

Even though we're probably getting QPR3 Beta 3 in a couple of weeks, Google is starting off April with QPR3 Beta 2.1, which comes with another unexpectedly large batch of bug fixes, including the following:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device's launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn't always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent "Application not responding" errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn't always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user's wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the "Quick Tap to start actions" gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.

The latest update (AP21.240305.005), including the March 2024 security patch, is now up for grabs on all supported devices: Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

A few standout issues to mention are launcher crashes, charging problems, frozen apps, navigation glitches, display issues, and a bunch more. It's not as bad as the mess we had with the original Beta 2 release last month. Still, QPR3 is kind of iffy right now, so you might want to hold off on installing it on your favorite Android phone.

We're still in the dark about whether Google has sorted out the OTA sideloading problem from last month, which caused some devices to end up being bricked until the files were pulled.

Google's stance remains the same, advising testers to just wait for the OTA update to come through; no sideloading is necessary.

If you're already part of the Android 14 Beta program, you'll get the QPR3 Beta 2.1 update automatically via an over-the-air (OTA) download.