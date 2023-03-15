Android 13 beta program continues with QPR3 Beta 1, rolling out now

What you need to know

Google has released the first Android 13 QPR3 beta build.

The new beta includes a number of bug fixes and likely new features.

Users that did not unenroll from the Android 13 beta program will automatically receive this new build.

You must unenroll from the beta program to receive the stable Android 13 March 2023 update.

Do not install the new beta build if you plan to unenroll from the beta program and install the stable March 2023 update. Otherwise, you will have to wipe your phone.

Just days after Google pushed the stable QPR2 build to Pixel phones along with the March 2023 feature drop, the company has now released the first beta for QPR3.

As per usual with new beta builds, QPR3 Beta 1 (T3B1.230224.005) includes a number of bug fixes. No features have been highlighted in Google's release notes, but the builds usually hint at upcoming features, and there are bound to be a few. The build also includes the March 2023 update.

You can see the full list of bug fixes below:

Fixed an issue where the clock text on the lockscreen was the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth audio wasn't working on some devices.

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon that is normally displayed on screen to indicate the position of the fingerprint sensor erroneously changed to an exclamation point (!).

Fixed an issue where live wallpapers could not be selected or used.

Fixed an issue where widgets, app icon positions, and other configurable options on the home screen were reset after installing an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to be unenrolled from Face Unlock after installing an OTA update.

Mishaal Rahman has already poked around and found a few new features in QPR3 Beta 1, such as the option to only show new notifications on the lock screen. This setting would remove existing notifications from the lock screen whenever the phone is unlocked.

That said, Rahman notes that much of what's present in the build is also seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2.

A new "show only new notifications on lock screen" option can appear under Settings > Notifications, but only if https://t.co/0mmqpnShFo.lock_screen_show_only_unseen_notifications is set to '1' (which isn't the case by default.)This was first seen in Android 14 DP2. pic.twitter.com/8MbtemNaNUMarch 15, 2023 See more

Users still enrolled in the Android 13 beta can check for the new QPR3 build by navigating to Settings > System > System update. Eligible devices include Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google also reminds users via its Android Beta Reddit post that those looking to exit the beta program without wiping their phones can still do so even if QPR3 is pushed to their devices. Simply don't install the new update, opt out of the program, and wait for the stable March 2023 update to show up on your phone.

As for the timeline, the QPR3 beta is expected to last until the Android 14 beta begins, which is set for some time in April, meaning this may be a relatively short beta period. Users will be able to go straight from the QPR3 beta program to the Android 14 beta when it's available.

