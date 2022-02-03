Apple rounded off a resurgent 2021 by becoming the number one handset manufacturer globally in Q4 2021. Although the overall market witnessed a marginal decline of 3.2% from 2020 — accounting for 362.4 million shipments in total, according to IDC — Apple led the way with 84.9 million shipments.

While those figures are less than the 87.5 million units it managed during the same period in 2020, there are a lot of positives. For one thing, a bulk of Apple's sales in this segment were in the iPhone 13 series, with IDC noting a corresponding increase in the average selling price of iPhones. The numbers bear that out: Apple just posted an all-time quarterly revenue record of $123.9 billion, an 11% year-on-year increase.

There are a lot of factors for this surge in growth. Apple usually tends to do well in the holiday season because its latest phones are introduced in the fall and go on sale in Q4, and the mainstream adoption of 5G acted as a catalyst. IDC's Research Director for Worldwide Device Trackers Nabila Popal said that Apple managed to successfully position the iPhone 13 series as the "next wave" in the upgrade cycle, enticing users of older iPhones to make the switch to 5G.

Furthermore, Apple wasn't as hamstrung by chip shortages as Samsung and Xiaomi. Popal noted that Apple's focus on 5G played a key role here; phones with 5G modems weren't as affected as their 4G counterparts, and with 5G devices accounting for 70% of Apple's global sales volume, it was able to meet the demand. By contrast, over 60% of Samsung and Xiaomi devices sold in the same period were 4G-only devices, and the Android manufacturers were hit badly by the continuing shortages.

Enticing trade-in deals in the U.S. and aggressive pricing in China boosted iPhone 13 sales.

Of course, generous iPhone 13 carriers trade-in offers sweetened the deal, and the end result was that the U.S. market accounted for 31% of Apple's overall sales figures. Another important factor was China; Apple saw heady gains in China on the back of the iPhone 13 series, recording its strongest figures in over six years. It managed to achieve that by being more aggressive with the pricing of its latest flagship.

IDC's data shows China accounting for 21% of Apple's global sales volume, a year-over-year increase of a staggering 40%. Popal noted that a lot of this growth had to do with the decline of Huawei over the last two years; Huawei was a huge player in China's premium segment, and with the homegrown brand's efforts significantly curtailed by trade bans, customers switched over to Apple.